TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Riders came out on their Harley’s today, supporting a good cause.

It was the 19th annual Toys for Tots Benefit Ride.

The event is designed to raise money and gather toys for the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.

Hundreds of bikes traveled through the streets of Niskayuna, Troy, Halfmoon and Cohoes.

All proceeds went to “Toys for Tots.”

Last year the event raised over $4,000.