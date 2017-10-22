Saratoga Sheriff’s office searching for missing Greenfield 12-year-old

GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public locating a 12-year-old girl missing since Saturday in the Town of Greenfield.

The Sheriff’s Office says 12-year-old Grace Hulsing left her home on Hemlock Drive around 5:00 p.m. Saturday.

Grace has bipolar disorder and may be in need of medical attention. She is believed to be in the local area.

She was last seen wearing a light green hoodie, blue and pink shirt, and blue jeans. She is 4’11” with short, buzzcut style red hair.

Anyone with information on Grace’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 518-885-6761.