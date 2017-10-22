Rapper Cardi B’s entourage removed from Albany Hilton after concert

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One of the country’s biggest rap stars is now calling the Capital Region racist.

This coming after rapper Cardi B performed at the Times Union Center last night then returned to her hotel room at the Hilton.

Albany Police said they were called to the hotel after noise complaints of a party and the smell of marijuana on the second floor.

Police said Hilton staff asked for Cardi B’s manager and her staff to leave the premises.

When police arrived the group was already packing to leave and no drugs were found in the rooms in question.

According to police, Cardi B was woken by her manager, before they all left the hotel.

The rapper is now taking to Instagram in a series of videos about the incident.

“If they were to kick us out for something else alright but for weed I’m not taking that because we do not smoke. I do not. We could all get drug tested. Nobody smokes. Nobody smokes. Especially when I’m sleeping and I’m sick. You’re not going to do that to me. Mind you everybody on the floor was Caucasian.”

No one in Cardi B’s entourage is facing any criminal charges.

The Hilton declined to comment on the incident.