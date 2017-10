ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Health benefits will be made available to certain volunteer firefighters after new legislation was signed Sunday.

The new law will make volunteer firefighters who have been diagnosed with certain types of cancer will be eligible to receive health benefits.

The new law is set to go into effect on January 2019.

“With this measure, we will provide these courageous New Yorkers the protections they need and the peace of mind they deserve,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo.