Changes to Social Security coming in 2018

(NEWS10) – Social Security has been long known as one of the most important social programs in the nation. This past August, it was determined that 61.5 million people received benefits from this program and 42 million of those individuals were retired. Approximately 62 percent of these retired workers count on their monthly Social Security payments for at least half of their income.

Social Security in 2018 might look differently. Here are some of the changes to the program that can be expected according to FOX Business:

Social Security benefits will receive a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) of two percent, which equates to roughly $27 more per month.

The maximum monthly payout will increase to $101 per month, which would make it around $2,788 per month overall.

Wealthy Americans will owe more in 2018 based on the “maximum taxable earnings cap.” Those earning more than $128,700 will owe an extra $93 in tax.

Full retirement age is on the rise, as newly eligible retirees (those born in 1956) will have to wait until they are 66 years of age and four months to receive the full 100% monthly benefit.

Withholding thresholds for early filers will climb again. The threshold will go up allowing you to earn more money before benefits are withheld.

Disability income thresholds will also go up. Based on your disability it might allow you to receive more in Social Security benefits per month that previously allowed.

Qualifying for Social Security will become harder. A U.S. citizen must now have 40 lifetime work credits to qualify. A maximum of four credits can be earned on a yearly basis.

For more information visit the Social Security Administration’s website.