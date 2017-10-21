New York puts up $5 million for animal shelter upgrades

By Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The state is putting up $5 million to help animal shelters update their facilities.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the Companion Animal Capital Fund is the first state-funded program of its kind in the nation. The Democrat says it will help non-profit shelters and humane societies under contract with municipalities.

The New York State Animal Protection Federation says more than 150,000 animals are brought to these shelters each year and many are adopted.

The capital fund will provide matching grants for projects such as renovating dog kennels, improving medical facilities and buying needed equipment.

Shelters must apply for grants by January 10.

