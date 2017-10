SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – All types of dogs came out Saturday to try and take home the prize for best costume at the annual canine “Howl-o-ween” event.

The event was held in Saratoga Springs.

It was put on by “Sloppy Kisses,” a dog bakery and pet boutique in the area.

It was $5 to register a dog in the contest.

All proceeds from the event went to “American Humane,” an organization dedicated to reuniting lost animals with their owners.