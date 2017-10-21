‘Hoax calls’ impact police department resources

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local apartment complex was turned upside down last night when police and EMS vehicles took over and put the place on lock down.

Now police tell NEWS10 ABC it was all a hoax.

It’s much quieter Saturday night at Shaker Run Apartments than it was Friday night.

Police have been investigating what they called “a situation” and wouldn’t let anyone through.

But, police said they came for nothing.

“I couldn’t get in. I couldn’t do anything. I couldn’t get into my apartment,” said Lene Hausgaard, impacted by the hoax.

All Lene Hausgaard wanted to do Friday night was get into her home and go to bed.

But, when she was about to pull into her apartment complex, police turned her away.

“I rolled down my window and said ‘hey like I live here’ and he said I’m sorry, we’re not letting anybody in, just go park your car down to Church,” Hausgaard said.

She thought something serious could be happening, seeing multiple police and EMS vehicles at Shaker Run Apartments.

“It’s like so what’s really going on down there, and they wouldn’t tell us a thing,” Hausgaard said.

Well what was going on was actually nothing at all.

Colonie Police said someone made a call to Albany Police that there was a shooting and hostage situation in Colonie, but it was a hoax.

“It’s no joking matter,” said Albany County Sheriff, Craig Apple.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple says while prank calls happen, serious ones like the one Friday are rare. When they do come in, it costs agencies a lot of money, time and resources.

“What the dispatchers are doing at that point is pushing the panic button so you know we’re calling out all of our special detail,” Apple said.

More lives are put at risk.

“Every time we have to put those lights and sirens on, it creates a risk of exposure,” Apple said.

As a result, response times slow down.

“God forbid somebody you know dials 911 and needs medical aid right away, now you’ve got to have an ambulance either mutual aid or pull it from the scene,” Apple said.

At the same time, people in the area like Hausgaard get placed on lockdown for what can be hours on end.

“Why do people have to do these kind of prank kind of things? What’s the purpose of this?,” Hausgaard said.

Now that she knows the truth, she’s even more frustrated and hopes to get some answers.

“I want the police to go find out who called,” Hausgaard said.

Sheriff apple said these incidents can lead to felony charges.

So far there’s no word on whether Colonie or Albany police are preparing for an arrest.