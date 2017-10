COLLINS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The man who killed an eight year old girl on Lake George during a boating accident last year has been relocated to another prison.

Alex West is spending anywhere from 5 to 15 years behind bars for causing the death of young Charlotte McCue and leaving the scene of the deadly boat crash.

He was recently moved to Collins Correctional Facility in Erie County.

Collins is a medium security prison near Buffalo.