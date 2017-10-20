Secret group ‘NXIVM’ causing concern

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A secret group stirring up controversy in the Capital Region.

The self help group NXIVM is under the state’s microscope after a recent article by the New York Times says members were branded and brainwashed.

A spokesperson from the governor’s office says the claims are being looked into and released this statement:

“The allegations in the article are disturbing. Counsel’s Office will be reviewing this matter to determine if further action is warranted.”

Dr. Brandon Porter, who was cited in the article as being part of the group’s practices, resigned from his position on Wednesday.

A spokesperson with the hospital says Porter’s actions with NXIVM have nothing to do with the hospital and called them “deplorable.”