Saratoga Hospital offering laughing gas for moms in labor

By Published:
FILE - In this July 25, 2012 file photo, a pregnant woman is examined as she waits to give birth at a public hospital in Rio de Janeiro. Authorities want to turn the tide on what Health Ministry officials have called an epidemic of cesareans births in the country, with Brazil now the worlds No. 2 recipient of C-sections, second only to China in raw numbers. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga Hospital announced Friday that it is offering laughing gas for mothers in labor.

The hospital says the gas will help women manage pain during childbirth.

“With nitrous oxide, we are giving women another option—one that fosters a greater level of control over pain management during the course of labor,” said Carrie Inglee, director of Women’s Health Services at Saratoga Hospital.

Health officials says the gas is generally safe for the mother and baby and is self-administered by the mother.

The hospital began offering the laughing gas this week and says it has long been used in childbirth in other countries and is becoming increasingly popular in the United States.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s