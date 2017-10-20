Saratoga Hospital offering laughing gas for moms in labor

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga Hospital announced Friday that it is offering laughing gas for mothers in labor.

The hospital says the gas will help women manage pain during childbirth.

“With nitrous oxide, we are giving women another option—one that fosters a greater level of control over pain management during the course of labor,” said Carrie Inglee, director of Women’s Health Services at Saratoga Hospital.

Health officials says the gas is generally safe for the mother and baby and is self-administered by the mother.

The hospital began offering the laughing gas this week and says it has long been used in childbirth in other countries and is becoming increasingly popular in the United States.