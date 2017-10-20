Quarter of Mass. teens admit to driving while high

Credit: Pixabay

BOSTON (NEWS10) – Marijuana may be legal in Massachusetts but many teens don’t realize it is illegal to drive while high.

According to a new survey of 3,000 high school students, one-third of teens think it’s legal to drive under the influence of marijuana.

Unlike alcohol where you can measure someone’s blood alcohol content, there’s no easy way to measure the THC concentration in someone’s blood.

Some drivers were surprised to hear so many teens were unaware of the law.

According to the study, about 25 percent of teen admitted that driving under the influence of marijuana is common among their friends.

