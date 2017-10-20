NY has the third angriest drivers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Think you see a lot of angry drivers? You’re not wrong.

In fact, according to a new study, New York took third place for the angriest drivers in the nation.

An insurance company used the hashtag “Road Rage” to come up with the results.

In the span of three years, 2,200 of every 100,000 New Yorkers used the hashtag in their posts.

They also found that the most aggravating month is August and the worst traffic is on Fridays.

The hour when drivers rage peaks is 6 p.m.

The study says that the angriest drivers are in Hawaii.

