MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Estimates for winter heating bills have been released.

Gas bills are expected to be slightly higher than average while electric costs will be slightly lower.

The Public Service Commission expects people to pay about $800 from November to March for gas. That’s about two percent higher.

They expect the cost of electric, alone, to be about $40 a month. That’s 16 percent less than average.

These costs are averages and could change depending on the weather.