Enrollment period for Vermont Health Connect starts Nov. 1

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) – Vermonters who want to sign up for a health insurance plan for next year through the state’s online exchange or existing subscribers who want to change to a different plan can do so starting next month.

The annual enrollment period for Vermont Health Connect runs from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15.

This year, the state’s health insurance marketplace includes four new so-called bronze plans for 2018. Officials say the plans are for people who expect to be in good health, or are comfortable with some risk or basically are satisfied with having a low premium and paying more out of pocket.

The state has also launched an online tool to compare plans and costs for 2018.

Those already enrolled in a plan through the exchange will automatically be renewed.