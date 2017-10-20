Chocolate Halloween bark

Ingredients

3 cups chocolate chips

2 bars Kit Kat

2 ounces mini peanut butter cups

1/4 cup M&Ms

1/4 cup candy corns

1 tablespoon candy eyeballs

Instructions

1. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a non-stick baking mat.

2. Add chocolate chips to a bowl and microwave in 30 second intervals until smooth.

3. Using a spatula, spread the chocolate on the baking sheet using a spatula to about 1/4 inch thick.

4. Press the candy onto the melted chocolate. Chill for at least 30 minutes to harden.

5. Remove bark to a cutting board and cut into pieces with a sharp knife. Serve and enjoy!