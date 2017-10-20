Businesses excited construction outside the Times Union Center almost complete

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In just two to three weeks, construction will be done outside the Times Union Center.

For months, work at the music and sports venue have disrupted activity in that part of downtown.

It’s been a long time coming but this work outside the Times Union Center is almost done and it’s exciting businesses in the area.

“My favorite pizza place on the planet.”

As Isiah Anderson prepares orders at Pizzeria Sapienza, he’s frustrated by the construction at the Times Union Center just outside their doors.

“We used to get a lot of phone calls for you know pick-ups…you know where are you guy’s located, we’re having trouble finding you. We’re in front of the Times Union Center, we can’t see you guys?”

In the months since work started on the arena, business has slowed down, but he says they’ve been doing what they can to attract more customers.

“We, you know, put up more signs, advertisements online, you know Facebook.”

While there is not much foot traffic at the pizzeria, the owner of Jubilee Jewelers Amos Kim hasn’t seen much of a difference. He’s looking forward to the upgrades.

“I believe it’s going to be a beauty and I’m so excited it’s almost done,” Kim said.

Once the work is done, Kim expects the arena to bring in more people to the neighborhood and his store.

“I believe Albany downtown is a booming right now and that these kinds of things help.”

The same goes for Anderson.

“I think business is going to like skyrocket because people are going to book more events here.”

He’s just patiently waiting for that day to arrive.

“Business is coming, it’s coming.”

After all of this is done, the center’s General Manager says they’ll still be doing some work inside, but he says it shouldn’t impact any of their events.