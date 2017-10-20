Body camera footage captures officers rescuing people from Gloversville house fire

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – We often hear of first responders saving lives but how often is it caught on camera?

Body camera footage in Gloversville recorded several police officers pulled people there out of a house fire.

The body cams were able to capture flames engulfing the entire front side of the Grand Street home in Gloversville.

“Hey anyone in here?”

That’s Gloversville Police Officer Malinda Palmer discovering a massive fire on Grand Street.

“Get out of your house get out of your house.”

Quickly being assisted by other officers in the area.

“It’s going to be a structure fire dispatch, fully engulfed.”

Those officers calling in the Gloversville Fire Department, but in the meantime, rescued two people from the first floor of the now charred home.

“Come, where are you? Stay down, where are you?”

The whole thing caught on body camera footage.

“There was nothing audible when we showed up. So the police discover of this probably saved lives.”

A short time later, Battalion Chief Brandt Minkler got there.

“There were multiple people screaming that there were still people trapped on the second floor.”

He jumped into action clearing items that were in the way to get them out.

“Gas grills, lawn mowers, and just things that were obstructing their egress.”

Fire Chief Tom Groff says if not for the police officers and Minkler’s quick thinking, things could have been much worse.

“It was extending into the second floor and the whole entire floor was charged with smoke so they very easily could have been overcome.”

None of the smoke alarms in the building were working.

Thanks to Palmer, Minkler and the other officers and firefighters on the scene everyone made it out alive.

“Are you okay honey? I got you.”

Two of the four people in the fire were airlifted to Syracuse for treatment.

The fire does not appear to be suspicious.