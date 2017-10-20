AMBER Alert issued after police investigate child abduction in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An AMBER Alert has been issued after police are investigating a child abduction near Spring Avenue in Troy.

The child, Donavan Bragg, is a 3-month-old boy with blue eyes. He is approximately 2′ long and weighs about 15 pounds.

One suspect, Frank Bragg, is approximately 40 years old with short, brown hair and hazel eyes. He is approximately 6′ tall and weighs about 230 pounds.

Another suspect, Amanda Rua, is approximately 36 years old with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is approximately 5′ 6″ tall and weighs about 135 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black leggings, and silver shoes and possibly a jean jacket..

The vehicle has been identified as a black four-door sedan Honda Accord with NY license plate number HRU2020. It was last seen traveling southwest on Spring Avenue.

Police say the subjects fled the location with the child under circumstances that lead the police to believe that the child is in imminent danger.

Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the Troy City Police Department at (866)N Y S-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.