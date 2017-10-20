$1.2M in farming grants available for new farmers, military veterans

By Published:
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Governor’s Office announced more than $1.25 million in farm funding to help new farmers and military veterans.

The funding is available through two grants to promote growth and development in the state’s agriculture industry.

“Agriculture remains a major sector of our economy and by supporting the development of early-stage farmers, these businesses will continue to provide fresh, local produce for New Yorkers across the state,” Governor Cuomo said. “This grant fund will bolster our agricultural industry by providing both veterans and farmers the support they need to expand, and thrive.”

Empire State Development, in consultation with the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, administers the grant funds. The applications and guidelines for the New Farmers Grant Fund and the Veterans Farm Grant Fund are available online. The deadline for submission is January 26, 2018.

