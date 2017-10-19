Vermont’s first Target store to open

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WFFF/WVNY) – Target will open its first store in Vermont, projected to open come October 2018.

According to a press release, the corporation will open a 60,000 square foot small format store at the University Mall on Dorset Street in South Burlington. Target has signed a lease with LNR Partners.

The store will offer men’s and women’s clothing and accessories, kids’ and baby apparel, back to school items and home decor essentials. The store will also carry health, personal care and beauty products. Plus a grocery section that will have all sorts of food items including fresh produce.

The company says this store will employ 75 team members.

Both Governor Scott and the City Manager of South Burlington Kevin Dorn weighed in on the news.

“Vermont has a dynamic retail market and we are very pleased to welcome Target to the state, further strengthening this sector and enhancing retail options for our consumers,” said Vermont Gov. Phil Scott. “As we focus on growing the Vermont economy, bringing in new employers with a commitment to creating jobs and providing career opportunities for Vermonters is so valuable to those efforts. While we may be the last state to join the Target family, we know they will quickly become part of the Vermont community, and look forward to seeing its long-term success in the state.”

“We are thrilled that Target has chosen South Burlington and University Mall as the location for their first store in Vermont. Target will provide yet another great anchor for the build-out of South Burlington City Center, our new downtown, while adding to the already thriving economic vitality of our community. South Burlington welcomes Target and all its employees as great additions to our business community and appreciate the shopping opportunities that will be available to our residents and visitors,” said Kevin Dorn, City Manager of South Burlington.

Target will now have a store in all 50 states, as Vermont was the only one without a Target store.