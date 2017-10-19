The Adelphi Hotel officially reopens its doors

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A historic hotel, the Adelphi, is officially opening its doors after years of planning and construction.

People from all over the spa city are expected to gather for the ceremony.

It’ll be quite the celebration.

NEWS10 ABC has been following the years-long renovation pretty extensively, because it’s so fascinating.

This boutique hotel originally opened its doors back in 1877.

The new owners decided to revitalize the space, while preserving its rich history and Victorian ambiance.

The 140 year old building features a grand ball room, the blue hen restaurant, 11 foot ceilings and staircases with the original banister.

When it first opened there were 74 rooms, but now there are just 32, offering guests a more luxurious and spacious experience.