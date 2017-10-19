Several gather for march to bring an end to domestic violence

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An event called “Take Back the Night” was held in Schenectady with the hope of bringing an end to domestic abuse and sexual assault.

A sea of people wearing purple marched Thursday night. Many were victims of abuse themselves, and in one clear voice, they made a stance to end violence.

Kimberly Deyoe was just one of them. She walked for those who no longer can.

“My sister was murdered when she was two,” she said.

Her sister was beaten by a man her mother was dating decades ago. It’s a tragedy she’s carried with her ever since.

“My sister was 2 years old,” she said. “She didn’t deserve that. I didn’t deserve that, and my mother didn’t deserve that.”

Deyoe walks for those who are scared like she once was.

“I know the feeling of being helpless and feeling unsafe and feeling like nobody cares,” she said.

She’s been through abuse relationships, including as an adult.

“I guess that’s all I really knew: to get that love and to feel loved; thinking that I was going to feel loved,” she said. “I didn’t feel safe, and now I know that it’s not okay.”

Deyoe walks for the organizations that help victims of abuse like at the YWCA in Schenectady.

“They care,” she said. “They will get you the help that you need. They will advocate for you. They will fight for you.”

“We’re not going to give violence a place to hide,” event speaker Jonathan Vanderbeck said. “We’re not going to give it the violence under the cover of night anymore.”

And perhaps, most importantly, Deyoe walks for her daughter and 6-month-old granddaughter. So they can have the future her young sister and many others will never have.

“No matter how scared you are, no matter where you are, there is always somebody there that will help you,” she said.

Thursday’s event was part of a weeklong initiative at the YWCA. They are still accepting donations if you would like to help.