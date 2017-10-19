Old oil tankers being stored in the Adirondacks

MINERVA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Old oil tankers are making their way through the Capital Region to be stored in the Adirondacks.

The plan is receiving backlash from local environmental groups.

Celeste Harp loves hiking in the Adirondacks.

“I go up to Lake Placid from time to time and hike with my husband, and that’s a big part of our life,” she said.

But the next time they go there, they could come across used oil tankers. She thinks they would be an eyesore.

“I would definitely pause and wonder about it,” she said.

This week, 28 of the cars were transported through Saratoga County and Warren County to rail lines in Essex County. They were the first of several tankers Iowa Pacific Holdings plans to indefinitely store on the rail lines in the Adirondack Park.

It has caught the attention of local advocacy groups like the Adirondack Council.

“Recreation is a huge thing for people visiting the park,” Dana Mancini, of the Adirondack Council, said. “And a wilderness experience is not seeing decaying rail cars along the side of the Northway.”

Mancini said the council is worried the cars will impact tourism and hurt the environment.

“There’s always the possibility that our water sources could be harmed, that our trees could be affected, that our wildlife could be ingesting any of these decaying materials,” she said.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reported a spill on Saranac River Thursday afternoon. While they don’t know if it came from the tankers, the DEC and the Adirondack Park Agency said they’re concerned about its effects.

They said they’re evaluating all legal and regulatory options to ensure the environment and the public are protected.

NEWS10 ABC reached out to Iowa Pacific Holdings for comment but did not hear back.

According to The Post-Star, a lawyer for the company said the cars don’t contain hazardous materials.