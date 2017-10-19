NOAA releases 2017-18 winter outlook for the United States

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – Forecasters at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released the 2017-18 U.S. Winter Outlook on Thursday.

According to the NOAA, there is a 55 to 65 percent chance of La Nina developing before winter sets in.

“If La Nina conditions develop, we predict it will be weak and potentially short-lived, but it could still shape the character of the upcoming winter,” said Mike Halpert, deputy director of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. “Typical La Nina patterns during winter include above average precipitation and colder than average temperatures along the Northern Tier of the U.S. and below normal precipitation and drier conditions across the South.”

Wetter-than-average conditions are predicted across most of the northern part of the United States with drier-than-normal conditions across the entire southern United States.

NOAA is predicting warmer-than-normal temperatures across the southern two-thirds of the continental U.S., East Coast, Hawaii, and Western and Northern Alaska. Below average temperatures are expected from Minnesota to the Northern Pacific Northwest and southeastern Alaska.

