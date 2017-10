ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The man who admitted to attacking a 63-year-old woman outside her Albany home could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Gerard Burks was sentenced to up to a life in prison with a minimum of 18.5 years.

Prosecutors say Burks attacked Lori Milks outside the South Mall Towers last November. She later died from her injuries.

Burks pleaded guilty to one count of murder.