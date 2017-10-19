Man dies after car and bicycle collide at Crossgates Commons

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A bicyclist who was struck by an SUV on Washington Avenue Extension Thursday morning has died from his injuries.

“No, not the best way to start your day,” Mike Bates said.

Bates say he was driving to work around 5:30 a.m. when he witnessed a horrific crash. He was about 50 yards behind a maroon Dodge Durango when he says things turned chaotic.

“I mean I don’t want to speculate, but from my vantage point it looked like the driver of the Durango was trying to speed up to make the light and just saw the bicyclist at the last second.”

Police say a 31-year-old man was attempting to cross Washington Avenue Extension to enter Crossgates Commons, when the driver of the Durango traveling westbound struck him.

“He just hit the guy on the bike and drug him about 100 feet.”

Police say the driver of the Durango struck the bicyclists in the crosswalk of this intersection. The Durango and the bicycle continued traveling several hundred feet down the road before coming to a rest.

That’s when Bates says he immediately pulled over and got out of his car.

“I saw the gentleman laying on the ground and you could see he was in need of help. I checked his vitals and there were no vitals and I was trying to speak to him but he was incoherent.”

Police say the victim was rushed to Albany Medical Center where he later died.

His name is not yet being released.

Police say the driver of the Durango is cooperating with police.