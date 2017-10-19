Gov. Cuomo signs legislation to prevent elephants from being used in entertainment acts

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation on Thursday to prevent elephants from being used in entertainment acts.

The governor’s office says no person or entity will be able to use elephants in circuses, carnivals or trade shows.

“The use of elephants in these types of settings is dangerous to their health and potentially abusive,” Gov. Cuomo said. “The Elephant Protection Act furthers this administration’s efforts to fight animal cruelty, and create a stronger, more humane New York.”

A civil penalty of up to $1,000 can be assessed per act for anyone or entity that violates the law.

The governor’s office says entertainment elephants live half as long as wild elephants due to abusive treatments.