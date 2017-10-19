‘Coats for Kids’ campaign begins in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The “Coats for Kids” campaign is way to help keep children in need warm when it’s cold out.

NEWS10 ABC is trying to collect as many of them as we can.

The “Coats for Kids” campaign started on October 16th, and runs through November 12th.

It’s a drive to collect as many coats as possible to keep kids in need warm as cold weather could come any day now.

The National Cleaners Association will clean gently used kids coats that are dropped off at local participating dry cleaners throughout the Capital Region where you see the “Coats for Kids” poster.

Once the coats are cleaned, they will be given out within the counties they were collected in at a number of service organizations throughout the capital region. MVP Health Care will also match the first 500 donations with 500 new coats!