$5M in funding announced to help improve animal shelters in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Governor’s Office announced funding to help improvements projects in the state’s non-profit and municipal animal shelters, humane societies, and societies for the prevention of animal cruelty to animals.

The governor’s office says the $5 million New York State Companion Animal Capital Fund will allow organizations to make significant upgrades to their facilities to enhance animal care and health and support companion animal adoptions.

The fund will provide competitive matching grants to offset the costs associated with capital projects, such as renovating dog kennels, improving medical facilities, or building more efficient shelters to reduce the cost of operation.

The governor’s offices ays funds can be used to construct, renovate, rehab, or acquire buildings or equipment used to house, treat and care for sheltered dogs and cats.

All applicants must apply through Grants Gateway here by 4 p.m. on January 10, 2018. More details on eligibility and the application process are available on the Division of Animal Industry web page at https://www.agriculture.ny.gov/AI/small_animals.html. For questions, contact Alexandra Chiusano at Alexandra.Chiusano@agriculture.ny.gov.