Vinnie is a 2-yyear-old pit bull mix. He is very sweet and has been at the shelter since August.

He does well with other dogs after a meet and greet, but he should go to a home only with adults.

Vinnie knows simple commands like ‘sit’ and ‘paw,’ and is very food motivated. He also does great in the car.

Animal Protective Foundation (518) 374-3944