Two people arrested in connection with armed robbery at Sally’s Beauty Supply

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany police have arrested two people in connection with an armed robbery at a beauty supply store on Central Avenue Monday.

Jason Kennedy, 37, of Troy, and Dawn Ricciardi, 40, of Schenectady, were arrested Tuesday following an investigation by the Albany Police Department.

Officials say Kennedy, armed with what appeared to be a handgun, demanded money from the register at Sally’s Beauty Supply around 6:50 p.m. Monday. Ricciardi allegedly kept watch outside.

The employee handed over the cash, police say Kennedy and Ricciardi fled the scene.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Kennedy and Ricciardi were charged with two counts of second-degree robbery and arraigned in the Albany City Criminal Court.