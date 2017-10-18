Stillwater PD collects dozens of cellphones for victims of domestic violence

STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Local police and the community are coming together to help victims of domestic violence and to prevent others from experiencing domestic violence.

The Stillwater Police Department has been collecting phones from the community for victims of domestic violence since 2003, and in that time has donated over 4900 phones to various local advocacy groups.

The Stillwater Police held a press conference Wednesday morning, displaying the hundreds of phones it has collected this year as part of October’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Local businesses volunteered to act as drop-off sites for the phones.

