Second round of NY master teacher’s program now available

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York is on the lookout for outstanding science, technology, engineering and math teachers.

The selection for the first round of master teachers has already been released. These educators have been in the profession for an average of 13 years and go above and beyond in the classroom.

The next round will now include dedicated computer science teachers.

A list of the 214 teachers and their school districts from this latest round is available here, and a full list of all Master Teachers is available here.

The deadline to apply is February 24, 2018.

