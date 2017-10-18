Person in critical condition after being struck by vehicle

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A person was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night after being hit by a car in Niskayuna.

The crash took place on State Street.

The victim was taken to Ellis Hospital in critical condition.

“The subject was struck from a vehicle that was traveling west bound on State Street,” Deputy Chief Michael Stevens said. “The vehicle is on scene. The subject has been transported to Ellis Hospital. It was determined that once they got to the hospital, ground was going to be a better option.”

The road remains closed.