Local man hailed as hero for saving child during house fire

By Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local man is being hailed as a hero after rescuing a 4-year-old from a burning building this weekend.

The flames broke out just before 11:00 p.m. Saturday at 497 Yates Street.

The six people who lived downstairs were able to quickly escape, but firefighters say it was a dangerously close call for the family of three living upstairs.

Luckily, a local man just a few doors down learned of the dangerous situation unfolding at 497 Yates Street and jumped into action.

Firefighters say 27-year-old Joe Keefe ran to the back of the home and told the parents, standing on the back balcony, to drop their 4-year-old son into his arms. They did. Keefe successfully caught the boy and took him to safety.

Firefighters were eventually able to set a ladder up and rescue the two trapped adults as well.

On Wednesday, Albany Fire Chief Warren Abriel and Mayor Kathy Sheehan said they felt it was necessary to recognize Keefe and the firefighters for their efforts.

Luckily, no one was injured in the fire, but the two-family home was heavily damaged.

