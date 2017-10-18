Local fitness therapist has a stroke at 29, do you know the danger signs?

By Published:
Credit: American Heart Association

(NEWS10) – Every year, close to 800,000 people have a stroke in this country nearly 140,000 die.

While stroke risk increases with age, strokes can happen to anyone.

No one knows that better than Kayla Overly, a physician’s assistant who worked in Ellis Medicine’s Department of Neuroscience.

The 29-year-old, who is also a fitness coach, found herself being treated on the very floor where she had cared for others.

“Because of my background in neurology I didn’t want to project my job onto myself, so I kept saying this can’t be neuro, it’s something else, something else is going on, and that was the start of my stroke, my first stroke, I actually ended up having two of them.”

How Kayla came back and the warning signs she wants everyone to recognize in our in depth special report tonight at 6.

Test your knowledge

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s