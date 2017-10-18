Local fitness therapist has a stroke at 29, do you know the danger signs?

(NEWS10) – Every year, close to 800,000 people have a stroke in this country nearly 140,000 die.
While stroke risk increases with age, strokes can happen to anyone.
No one knows that better than Kayla Overly, a physician’s assistant who worked in Ellis Medicine’s Department of Neuroscience.
The 29-year-old, who is also a fitness coach, found herself being treated on the very floor where she had cared for others.
“Because of my background in neurology I didn’t want to project my job onto myself, so I kept saying this can’t be neuro, it’s something else, something else is going on, and that was the start of my stroke, my first stroke, I actually ended up having two of them.”
