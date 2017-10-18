Local county ramping up fight against opioid epidemic

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga County is ramping up their fight against the opioid crisis.

They’ve announced a new measure that aims to save lives.

Saratoga County officials say they are bringing in a law firm that will specifically target drug companies for misleading practices.

One local woman who lost her daughter to heroin three years ago says she applauds this move.

Eve Cascone remembers the phone call like it was yesterday.

“She said I love you. I said I love you too and she was gone eight hours later.”

Her 30-year-old daughter Katie-Lynn had died after overdosing on heroin.

“It was really hard. It was devastating.”

Cascone says her daughter was a caring young woman. A bright personality, who always lent a helping hand.

Katie-Lynn was prescribed opioids to help with her back pain. When she could no longer afford that, she turned to heroin.

“I remember one day after finding out about it saying Katie, how much more can your little body take?”

Cascone believes this could have been prevented.

“Pharmaceutical companies, it almost seems like they’re pushing the opioids.”

“I think anyone can recognize at this point that the opioid epidemic is prolific,” Saratoga County Administrator Spencer Hellwig said.

Hellwig says that’s why the county is bringing a law firm to target drug companies.

Napoli Shkoklnic, PLLC has been used in other counties and towns across the country and pursing those who they say recklessly prescribe opioids.

Cascone says it’s a fight her daughter would have supported.

“I’m carrying her torch now.”

The partnership with the law firm is to begin immediately and will be of no cost to tax payers.