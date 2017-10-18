Halloween party held for Albany children’s hospital kids

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Some local kids at Albany Med’s Bernard and Millie Duker’s hospital got to take their minds off their treatment for a little while on Wednesday.

Volunteers from local Spirit Halloween stories brought fun and festivities to patients and their families complete with decorations, costumes, and games.

The retailers also host a Spirit of Children program which focuses on making hospitals less frightening for kids and raises money for children’s hospitals across the country, including Albany Med.

Since 2006, Spirit Halloween has donated more than $37 million and nearly $265,000 for Albany Med alone.

