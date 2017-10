ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A fugitive on the run from a DWI charge for two years has been sentenced.

In January 2015, officers stopped Mohaned Yousif near Madison Avenue. They say he appeared drunk and had a reported blood alcohol content of 0.17.

Yousif was arrested again in May 2015 but never appeared.

Police say Yousif turned himself in in August 2017 and had been in the United Arab Emirates during that time.

He was sentenced to one to three years behind bars.