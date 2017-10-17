Snowmaking begins at Killington Resort

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WFFF/WVNY) – The cold temperatures are making the opening of ski season just a little closer to happening.

The snow guns at Killington Resort were tested just as the sun came up on Tuesday morning.

A media release states that snowmakers are preparing for the Ski World Cup happening at the end of November.

“When it comes to snowmaking and grooming, we have the best team and tools in the industry to prepare Killington for the winter season and World Cup on Thanksgiving weekend,” said Mike Solimano, President and General Manager of Killington Resort.

“Last year, we were able to put on a spectacular World Cup weekend and operate our lifts for more than 200 days before closing on June 1 because of our snowmaking team. Our snowmakers are ready to work with Mother Nature for another monumental World Cup and winter season,” added Solimano.

Resort officials say they haven’t confirmed when opening day will be yet for 2017. Killington Resort was the first mountain to open in 2016 and the last to close for the season in the northeast.