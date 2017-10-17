Pres. Trump supports deal to extend federal payments to health insurers

President Donald Trump speaks about tax reform during an event at the Harrisburg International Airport, Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017, in Middletown, Pa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is expressing support for an agreement struck by two leading lawmakers to extend federal payments to health insurers.

Trump spoke at a news conference in the Rose Garden Tuesday with the Greek Prime Minister. He commented after Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee told reporters that he and a top Democrat have reached an agreement on a plan to extend the federal payments that Trump has blocked.

Trump says the White House has been involved in what he calls a “short-term deal.” He said he still thinks a system where funding is given to states through federal block grants is the best long-term plan.

