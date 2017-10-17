Police: Woman accused of killing sons put them in oven and turned it on

ATLANTA (WCMH/ WXIA) — A Georgia woman accused of killing her two sons put them in an oven and turned it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by WXIA.

Authorities tell WXIA that Lamora Williams called police on Oct. 13 and said her children were dead. Officers arrived and found the bodies of one-year-old Ja’Karter Penn and two-year-old Ke-Yaunte Penn.

A third boy was found unharmed.

The father of the three children said that Williams called him and told him that his children were dead.

Williams told police she left the three boys with her cousin for around 12 hours but authorities now believe she left them alone.

According to an arrest warrant, the crimes occurred between midnight on October 12 and 11pm on October 13.

Williams is charged with two counts of murder and cruelty to children. She waived her first court appearance on Monday and was denied bond.