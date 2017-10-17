People protest diesel trucks outside Ezra Prentice Homes

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – People were in the streets Tuesday night at a local housing authority to protest environmental injustice.

People were seen standing in front of diesel trucks and attempting to convey the message that they do not want trucks driving through the community and causing heavy air pollution.

“So this is a civil disobedience today. We are bringing awareness to the truck traffic that comes through the community every single day. Maybe a year ago, or a little less, we did a truck count. We sat here from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and counted 1,000 diesel trucks that come through this area.”

Official said that, due to the pollution, a lot of kids that live at Ezra Prentice have asthma, and many adults there have heart disease and cancer.

“This road is closed due to injustice,” protestors blocking this truck shouted tonight. One resident threw his body directly in front of it pic.twitter.com/bYgRMau1Ek — Lexi Nahl (@LexiNahlTV) October 17, 2017