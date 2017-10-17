Operation Deep Freeze launches

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fresh off hurricane support down in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, members from the Air National Guard Base in Scotia are now en route to the South Pole.

It’s time for operation deep freeze. On Tuesday morning, they boarded their ski-equipped planes and left for Antarctica. They go every year to assist and support the national science foundation.

There’s only one type of aircraft that is capable of taking off and landing on snow and ice, it’s the LC-130 and you will only find them here at Stratton Air National Guard Base in Scotia.

“These 10 LC-130s that we possess are the only ones in the world,” Colonel Chris Sander said.

Colonel Sander with the 109th Airlift Wing says these pilots can land these ski-birds with just one-mile visibility and no instrumentation whatsoever.

“They give the National Science Foundation a heavy lift that no other country has and so we really do provide them with the logistic support so that we can have cutting-edge science.”

For the 30th year in a row, some 500 members will take turns migrating to the southernmost part of the world for what’s known as Operation Deep Freeze. It’s a partnership with the national science foundation.

They’re tasked with transporting scientists to remote locations so that they can conduct their studies at different research hubs across the continent.

They’re also responsible for carrying millions of pounds of essential cargo including fresh food, fuel, and medical supplies.

While it’s fall here, it’s springtime there. While the temperatures there are far from balmy, it’s the most opportune time to go and get some work done without the jet fuel freezing up.

“We fly in very cold temps, this time of year you’re down at -20 -30 degrees,” Colonel Rob Donaldson said.

Colonel Donaldson says this group is made up of patriots who are committed to the holiday season putting in 12 hour days and six days a week in those subzero temperatures.

“You know a lot of things people don’t realize is when you’re down in Antarctica, it’s not like sitting on the tarmac here in Schenectady, you got ice, snow, just changing a tire may take about 12 hours.”

He, like pilot Suzy Neilson, says it’s an incredible experience and when the snow isn’t blowing sideways it’s a beautiful place to be.

“It’s gorgeous, you can see the mountains from McMurdo station, and it’s the most picturesque place,” Neilson said.

This will be Neilson’s 6th mission. She says the scientists study everything from wildlife to climate change and atmospheric evolution.

“The scientists are amazing. Sometimes we’ll put them on a headset and they’ll tell us about their projects. Studying whales and penguins, they’re always fun to talk to because they always have cool stories and great pictures.”