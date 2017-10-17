NYSP investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Johnstown

By Published: Updated:

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Johnstown.

Police say responding troopers found Edward Laporte, 34, of Gloversville, lying in the tree line off Progress Road in Johnstown. His 2010 Yamaha motorcycle was a distance away from him.

Laporte was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation found that Laporte traveling northwest on Progress Road when for an unknown reason failed to negotiate a curve and struck a tree. Police say it’s unknown the exact time of the crash but was last seen just before midnight.

The incident was reported by a passerby Tuesday morning who spotted the motorcycle in the tree line.

The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

 

