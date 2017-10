ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Some changes are expected to come to jails across New York.

The Commission on Corrections is expected to approve new solitary confinement rules including allowing prisoners at least four hours outside of their cell each day.

It will also require local authorities to let the state know when a prisoner under 18 is placed in confinement.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says the standards will prevent prisoner mistreatment.