GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Glenville Police Department is getting a $1.5 million grant to help improve safety.

The state funding will help the department update and modernize their police headquarters. The last update happened more than 30 years ago!

The money will be used to make much needed upgrades to the building’s holding areas and prisoner transportation areas. Improvements will also be made to the face of the building to make it more accessible to the public.