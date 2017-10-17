First Lady Melania Trump calling on Americans to help hurricane victims

By Published:

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – First Lady Melania Trump and federal officials are calling on Americans to support those affected by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria.

In a public service announcement, Mrs. Trump says your help is still needed and is asking Americans to donate or volunteer.

“[W]e have certainly seen the unforgiving side of Mother Nature these past few weeks, and my thoughts and prayers continue to be with the families so deeply affected by the hurricanes.  I will continue to lend my voice, time, and resources to help those in need.”

Visit NVOAD.org to learn more about how you can help and visit Ready.gov to learn more.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s