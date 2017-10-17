First Lady Melania Trump calling on Americans to help hurricane victims

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – First Lady Melania Trump and federal officials are calling on Americans to support those affected by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria.

In a public service announcement, Mrs. Trump says your help is still needed and is asking Americans to donate or volunteer.

“[W]e have certainly seen the unforgiving side of Mother Nature these past few weeks, and my thoughts and prayers continue to be with the families so deeply affected by the hurricanes. I will continue to lend my voice, time, and resources to help those in need.”

Visit NVOAD.org to learn more about how you can help and visit Ready.gov to learn more.