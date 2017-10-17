City of Rensselaer submitting bid for new Amazon headquarters

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Rensselaer has submitted a bid to be the home of Amazon’s new planned headquarters, HQ2.

Rensselaer officials are pitching a plot of riverfront land which had previously been primed for a casino.

Mayor Dan Dwyer says Amazon is looking for an area with 100 acres of land to build on for the new headquarters. Dwyer says it was disappointing when the spot was passed over for the casino project that would eventually be built in Schenectady, but he thinks it could be the perfect addition to the Amazon legacy.

Dwyer says if HQ2 was built in Rensselaer it would bring 50,000 jobs to the area and spark growth across the Capital Region.

“It’s a diamond in the rough over there,” said Dwyer. “We’ve got a gold mine sitting over there and it’s just got to be utilized and this would be perfect for it.”

In addition to the City of Rensselaer, Dwyer said a joint bid in Western New York is being formulated.